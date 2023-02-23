Christodoulides says he will announce new government members next week

President-elect Nikos Christodoulides said that he will announce the composition of the new government from Monday onwards.

Replying to reporters, Christodoulides noted that President Anastasiades had made his announcements on February 27, while former President Demetris Christofias on February 28, adding that he will follow on the same path.

“There is no reason to worry. The announcements will be made in due course,” he said.

Asked if the new Council of Ministers has been decided and the announcement is postponed until next week, the President-elect said, “we are in the final stage in the direction you have described.”

“The announcements will be made when necessary. There is absolutely no reason for concern,” he concluded.