Christodoulides-Netanyahu announce the first Cyprus-Israel Intergovernmental Conference in 2024

During their bilateral talks that took place on Sunday afternoon at the Presidential Palace, the President of the Republic, Nicos Christodoulides, and Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, decided to hold a Cyprus-Israel intergovernmental conference in 2024.

The two leaders also discussed the Cyprus problem, energy issues, and the fight against terrorism, and placed particular emphasis on the expansion of regional cooperation.

The President of the Republic briefed the Israeli Prime Minister on the efforts to resume talks on the Cyprus problem, as well as on the violations at Pyla village, stating that such actions would not only be detrimental to Cyprus but also to the stability and security of the entire region.

The Israeli Prime Minister also briefed President Christodoulides on opportunities arising through the Abraham Accords for expanding regional cooperation, something on which the President expressed Cyprus’ keen interest in acting as a gateway through Trilateral meetings, in a broader regional format “with other like-minded partners from the Gulf to the Indian subcontinent”.