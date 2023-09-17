Christodoulides in New York to address General Assembly and meet Guterres

President Christodoulides arrived on Saturday evening (local time) in New York to address the 78th General Assembly, meet with Antonio Guterres and on world political and economic leaders on the sidelines, in a diplomatic campaign to kickstart Cyprus issue negotiations, as well as attract new investment, more so in the energy field.

Efforts are on-going to schedule a trilateral meeting between himself, the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and Guterres, including yesterday’s call to dialogue by Christodoulides, but such efforts are as yet to yield any results.

The President is currently holding a press conference, that started at four thirty, detailing the programme of his official contacts and goals in New York.

Christodoulides will address the General Assembly on Wednesday September 20th, scheduled at fourt thirty in the afternoon and have a tete a tete with the UN Secretary General on Friday September 22nd, while his packed programme, also includes meetings with the leaders of the European Council and European Commission, as well as a working lunch with representatives of the five permanent members of the Security Council.

He will hold a series of bilateral contacts, including Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, as well as representatives of energy and investment organisations, such as Ernst and Young and Exxon.

Christodoulides is expected back in Cyprus next Saturday.