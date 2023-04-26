Christina Yiannapi is first Cyprus Youth Council candidate elected in CoE advisory role

Christina Yiannapi, the Secretary General of the Cyprus Youth Council has been elected as a member of the Advisory Council on Youth (AC) of the Council of Europe (CoE).

The elections took place on April 21 during the General Assembly of the European Youth Forum (YFJ) in Brussels.

According to a press release by the Cyprus Youth Council, Yiannapi managed to secure one of seven positions that National Youth Councils can hold in the body.

This is the first time that the Cyprus Youth Council ran for the position, although in the past Cyprus had an elected Vice-President in the AC with Georgios Chatzigeorgiou who represented the youth of the European People’s Party.

“Yiannapi’s main priorities are to promote the Council Resolution of the UN on Youth, Peace and Security Agenda. In addition, she aims to promote opportunities for both youth and NGOs in Europe through the European Youth Foundation,” the press release said.

Furthermore, according to the Cyprus Youth Council, Yiannapi will work towards the implementation of the European Youth Work Agenda (EYWA), which aims to recognise and certify Youth Work across Europe.

“Finally, she will also work on ensuring the participation of the youth in democratic life as well as the protection and expansion of youth civic space,” the press release said.

The Advisory Council on Youth (CCJ) works with the Council of Europe to formulate its standards and priorities on issues affecting youth.

It is made up of 30 representatives from youth NGOs and networks in Europe and its main task is to advise the Committee of Ministers on youth matters. It aims to ensure youth policies are mainstreamed into the Council of Europe’s activities by providing opinions and proposals to the organisation’s bodies.