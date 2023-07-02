Chloraka: People revolted for the third time in a year over the dimensions of the migration issue

For the third time in about a year, authorities and residents of the community of Chloraka took to the streets to protest strongly about the dimensions of the immigration problem in the society and the daily consequences they suffer from the anti-social and illegal actions by groups of foreigners.

Hundreds of citizens and representatives of organizations gathered on Saturday at the entrance of Chloraka protesting against the continued ghettoization of part of the community and the inability of the state to enforce its own decisions that will improve the situation, such as the continued operation of the well-known building complex that is a den of illegalities despite the decree of the Paphos Prefect for its closure from 2021.

As mentioned during the protest, authorities and residents of Chloraka are going to organize patrol teams on a voluntary basis to monitor the streets and areas of Chloraka in the evenings to safeguard legality.