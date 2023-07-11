Chinese FM spokesperson emphasises territorial integrity in meeting with Cypriot journalists

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Mao Ning emphasised the importance of respecting territorial integrity while speaking to a group of Cypriot journalists during a visit to China.

The journalists, hosted by the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs (CPIFA) in cooperation with the People’s Republic of China in Nicosia, were accompanied by Cypriot Ambassador in Beijing, Martha Mavromati.

When asked about how China and Cyprus can support each other in implementing the “one China, one Cyprus” principle, Mao Ning highlighted the significance of safeguarding the sovereign integrity of each country. She stated, “Internationally, the two countries should uphold the principle that territorial integrity is a core interest of each sovereign state, and no other countries should have the right to interfere.”

Mao Ning also stressed the need for China and Cyprus to continue supporting each other on the international stage, whether at the Security Council, the EU, or other international forums. She said that as long as they stand together on the principle that sovereign integrity should not be interfered with by any other country, they can make a meaningful impact. “Internationally, upholding certain principles is very important,” she added.

Regarding the Cyprus issue, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson acknowledged the country’s strategic location and highlighted the importance of stability and peace in the region. Mao Ning stated that China is committed to promoting dialogue and negotiations among regional countries to safeguard peace and stability, as it can have a broader impact beyond the immediate region.

Mao Ning further noted China’s role as a responsible actor in international affairs, given its size, population, and economy. She mentioned that China is increasingly active and engaged in international issues, striving to maintain global peace, stability, and prosperity.

Recognising the dominance of Western powers in the current international order, Mao Ning called on developing countries to unite and support one another in defending their rights. She also highlighted the influence of Western-controlled international mainstream media, cautioning that relying solely on such sources may lead to misconceptions due to the presence of fake news and unintentional disinformation. She stressed that a comprehensive understanding of China cannot be achieved by relying solely on Western newspapers.

During the discussion with the Cypriot press mission, Mao Ning provided insights into China’s reform and opening-up process over the past four decades. She shared that China had undergone rapid development during this time, improving living conditions and providing a better life for its people.

Mao Ning reiterated China’s commitment to peaceful development and expressed the hope that future generations would enjoy an even better environment and quality of life.

