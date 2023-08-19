Chinese embassy in Cyprus condemns Pyla attack against UNFICYP members

The embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Cyprus condemned the attack against UN peacekeepers and damage to UN vehicles by personnel from the Turkish Cypriot side on August 18, as UN peacekeepers blocked unauthorized construction work inside the buffer zone near Pyla.

In a statement on Friday, the Chinese embassy expressed its support for UNFICYP and stressed the importance of respecting the force’s mandate and implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions.

“The integrity and inviolability of the buffer zone must be respected. Unauthorized construction should be halted. Unauthorized military or civilian activities within and along the ceasefire lines should be prevented,” the embassy said.

Moreover, it expressed hope that Greek and Turkish Cypriots “will firmly hold the golden key of dialogue and consultation, increase mutual trust with dialogue, promote reconciliation with cooperation, and find the maximum common ground from their respective aspirations and appeals”.