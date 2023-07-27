InsiderBusinessChina-Cyprus direct flights 'top priority'

China-Cyprus direct flights ‘top priority’

China Cyprus Tourism
China Cyprus Tourism

Tourism authorities from Cyprus and China participated in a virtual seminar titled “China-Cyprus Tourism Promotion Webinar” on Wednesday, aiming to bolster tourism relations between the countries.

The webinar was led by Kostas Koumis, Cyprus’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, and Zhang Weiguo, the Deputy Director-General of the Office of International Exchanges and Cooperation at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China. Over 20 representatives from both countries participated in the seminar, according to a press release from the Deputy Minister of Tourism.

The session provided an excellent platform for attendees to share their perspectives and showcase tourism-related videos, fostering a deeper understanding of each other’s offerings, the Deputy Ministry said.

The webinar marked the continuation of a series of meetings, under which China’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, Li Kun visited Cyprus on May 29.

The primary goal stressed the Deputy Ministry, is to enhance collaboration between Cyprus and China in the tourism sector, with particular emphasis on establishing direct flight connections. Such efforts are expected to strengthen tourism ties and facilitate smoother travel between the two countries.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Cypriot champions Aris put one foot in European groups after 6-2 thrashing of BATE Borisov (VIDEO)
Next article
Decision for Hunter’s case adjourned for Monday, July 31

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros