China-Cyprus direct flights ‘top priority’

Tourism authorities from Cyprus and China participated in a virtual seminar titled “China-Cyprus Tourism Promotion Webinar” on Wednesday, aiming to bolster tourism relations between the countries.

The webinar was led by Kostas Koumis, Cyprus’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, and Zhang Weiguo, the Deputy Director-General of the Office of International Exchanges and Cooperation at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China. Over 20 representatives from both countries participated in the seminar, according to a press release from the Deputy Minister of Tourism.

The session provided an excellent platform for attendees to share their perspectives and showcase tourism-related videos, fostering a deeper understanding of each other’s offerings, the Deputy Ministry said.

The webinar marked the continuation of a series of meetings, under which China’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, Li Kun visited Cyprus on May 29.

The primary goal stressed the Deputy Ministry, is to enhance collaboration between Cyprus and China in the tourism sector, with particular emphasis on establishing direct flight connections. Such efforts are expected to strengthen tourism ties and facilitate smoother travel between the two countries.