Children’s carnival parade in Limassol more than impressive (PHOTOS)

Limassol seafront was more than colourful on Sunday morning due to the children’s impressive carnival parade where more than 50 floats took part.

Some roads remained closed for hours and colourful floats and costumes abounded as people turned out in their hundreds in the mild weather.

The parade started at the traffic lights of the municipal gardens, headed towards the old Port and ended at the Molos parking lot, Philenews also reports.

Thousands of young masqueraders were there with imaginative disguises and colourful costumes as music and dancing were the main protagonists.

Many people had gathered early morning all along the promenade up to the old port to cheer and applaud the children.

The children’s parade was preceded by the entry of the King of the Limassol Carnival Flame with his impressive float.

The Limassol Municipality said in a statement that participation in the children’s parade exceeded all expectations.

And that this was one of the largest children’s carnival parades in recent years with the young generation setting paving the way for the continuation of this year’s carnival.

The Municipality promised even more fun from the events planned for the coming days, culminating with the big carnival parade this Sunday, February 26.

This will take place all along central Makarios Avenue with the participation of 100 floats/groups.