Children’s Accident and Emergency Department from Makarion to Nicosia General Hospital

The Accident and Emergency Department for Children will be transferred from the Makarion to the Nicosia General Hospital, Phileleftheros reported on Thursday.

Following an official decision of the State Health Services Organization (OKYPY), the relevant officials have recently investigated this possibility. They have found areas in the General Hospital that have to be reconstructed to serve children, while OKYPY has advertised additional positions.

The reason for this transfer is that Makarion Hospital does not have the support and other services that an ER Department needs.

For example, Makarion can only carry out simple X-Rays and ultrasounds and does not have a CT scan which is necessary for an ER Department.

Additionally, the hospital’s laboratory does not operate on a 24-hour basis; consequently, children’s blood tests must be transferred to the General Hospital.

Finally, Makarion does not have all the medical specialties to operate safely.