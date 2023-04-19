Children cancer rates in Cyprus among highest worldwide -CNA

Childhood cancer rates in Cyprus are among the highest in the world, Dr Loizos Loizou, professor of paediatrics and paediatric oncology, told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

Dr Loizou said that according to the Cyprus Cancer Registry for Children and Adolescents, the incidence of cancer in children and adolescents aged 0-19 years is among the highest in the world.

However, there has been no increase in recent decades, except for thyroid cancer, mainly in the 15-19 age group, where there is an annual increase of 7.5%.

Cyprus has one of the highest if not the highest, rate of increase of thyroid cancer in the world, he added.

Regarding all other forms of cancer, such as leukaemia, lymphoma, sarcoma, brain tumours, etc., he said that Cyprus is maintaining stable levels.

The National Paediatric Oncology Group, in cooperation with medical centres abroad, is studying the causes, Loizou said, adding that one possible cause could be excessive exposure to ionising radiation during medical examinations, as well as obesity.

He noted that Cyprus is ranked first in Europe for childhood obesity, according to EU data.

Dr Loizou told CNA that studies show that about 42 new cases of cancer are diagnosed each year in children between the ages of 0 and 19, with a 20% increase in boys.

In terms of cure, he said that the cure rate in children with all forms of cancer is more than 80%, 86% with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, 95% with lymphoma and 100% with thyroid cancer.

Approximately 20%, or one in five, of children suffering from any form of cancer die.

The cure rate in Cyprus is one of the best in the world. It is on a par with the developed countries of Western Europe and the USA, but there is still a lot of room for improvement, he said.

There are about 500 children on treatment throughout Cyprus, but not all are of the same age. Some treatments last three years or more, and children need long-term medical follow-up.

Loizou urges parents to call their paediatrician if their child has any unusual symptoms, including persistent tiredness, a fever that cannot be explained by the usual reasons, unexplained weight loss or the appearance of a lump somewhere on the body.

Read more: