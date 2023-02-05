NewsLocalChief returning officer receives complaint about photographing ballot

Chief returning officer receives complaint about photographing ballot

A complaint was filed at the office of the Paphos Chief returning officer, Prefect of Paphos Mary Lambrou, regarding an incident that occurred at the polling station of Drymos concerning the act of photographing a ballot paper.

In a statement, Lambrou said that according to the complaint, a voter went to the polling center of Drymos, left his mobile phone outside the polling center, and had a second mobile phone hidden on him. He was subsequently seen photographing the ballot paper with the second cell phone he possessed.

The presiding officer of the polling station intervened with the police and the person is currently being questioned.

The incident, Lambrou said, is being investigated by the police, adding that the act of photographing the ballot paper is considered a criminal offense since the secrecy of the vote is violated.

