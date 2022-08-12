Cheques deposited digitally service gets thumbs up

A new Bank of Cyprus Mobile App feature that makes cheque deposits easier and faster and saves clients the trouble of going to the Bank is becoming quite popular, Philenews reports.

Clients simply download or access the “Mobile Cheque Deposit” App and deposit a cheque securely with just a few taps.

And according to insiders from the Bank of Cyprus which says it is the only one that offers this service in Cyprus interest was expressed from day one.

The aim, one said, is to facilitate the customer who will not have to go to a store or ATM to deposit his/her check. Because this can be done now from his/her mobile phone, whenever and whatever time is suitable for them – at no charge as well.