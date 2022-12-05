Chaos prevailed just before Limassol Apollon–AEL (postponed) derby-PHOTOS

Chaos prevailed on Sunday evening just before the scheduled Limassol Apollon – AEL derby which had to be postponed for safety reasons.

So-called fans of both teams started throwing rocks and firecrackers on the pitch at Tsirion stadium.

One police officer was injured and taken to hospital before tear gas was used along with the employment of water-cannon Aiantas to break up the hooligans, Philenews reports.

Police also said that before the match was expected to start at 7pm they arrested a 20-year-old who was caught with three torches in his possession during checks at the entrance.

At the same time, AEL fans threw firecrackers on the pitch damaging stands and seats.

And that during the departure of the Apollon players after their warm-up, they threw concrete chucks from the damaged stand.

Later, fans of both teams attacked police outside the stadium with stones, molotov cocktails and flares.