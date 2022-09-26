Chaos prevailed at Paphos Airport after lightning strike – PHOTOS

Chaos prevailed after employees of one of the two of Paphos Airport’s handling agents on Saturday evening went on a lightning two-hour strike over anticipated redundancies of colleagues.

The work stoppage between 8pm and 10pm affected a total of eight flights where passengers could not collect their luggage. Affected flights were from the Netherlands, Denmark and the UK.

At the same time, the ground staff have pledged additional action and a meeting is scheduled later on Monday to decide the next steps.

Some 70 employees are expected to be made redundant, the ground staff said in a statement.

The strikers argued that the arrival and operation of a third-party ground handling company at the holiday island’s airports has affected their work.

And that their working conditions are not consistent with the collective agreements that have been signed.

As a result, a number of employees are bound to be made redundant and lose their jobs.