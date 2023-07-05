Changes in regulations allowing third country students to work in Cyprus

Students from third countries are now allowed to work in specific professions where there are local human resources shortages provided they are in Cyprus since October 31, 2022.

The previous decree provided that only students from third countries who were in the Republic of Cyprus by January 31, 2022 were entitled to employment under certain conditions and in certain sectors.

The change – as from July 1 – followed strong pressure by employers’ organizations, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

In order not to create a new gap in the labour force we had requested a revision of the decree,” the Cyprus Employers Federation said in a statement.

“(Because) students from third countries who came to Cyprus as from last February onwards did not have the right to work in the summer season when the need for labour is increased due to the full operation of the tourist sector,” it added.

The issue was also discussed at the first meeting of the Labour Advisory Board, chaired by Labour Minister Yannis Panayiotou, at the end of May.

A few days later, a new decree was published in the Official Gazette of the Republic, changing the date of settlement of foreign students in order to be allowed to be employed.