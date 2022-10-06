Chamber proposes strategic plan to upgrade Famagusta area

The Famagusta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) wants to change the image of the free Famagusta area and presented a strategic plan of proposed development projects in the municipalities and communities of the area, aiming both to improve the tourist product and to upgrade the residents’ quality of life.

On Wednesday, FCCI presented its ambitious plan in Deryneia, in the presence of deputies, mayors, and other officials, asking them to submit proposals so that the strategic planning for the 2023-2033 decade will be officially presented by 17 November.

FCCI President Avgoustinos Papathoma noted that tourists must not only come to Famagusta for the sea and for this reason important projects to develop the entrepreneurship, tourist industry and other sectors of the economy will be promoted as well as projects to present the rich history and tradition of the area.

Among the projects proposed are the establishment of an Archeological Museum, a Liberation Struggle Museum in Liopetri, a Traditional Museum in Frenaros, a library and a big open amphitheatre, the upgrading of the wetland in Achna, and the use of the botanical garden in Avgorou.

The strategic plan presented also suggested exercising pressure so that the area of free Famagusta will get a state university and already the appropriate areas are being sought.