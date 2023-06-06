CFA concealed information on fixed matches, evidence shows – sources

Sources told Phileftheros that lawyer and former sports ethics committee member, Charis Savvides testified that the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) withheld information on fixed matches from responsible authorities.

The evidence was presented in the framework of an investigation into football corruption that reopened after a discussion in Parliament on May 30.

Sources told Phileleftheros that the evidence submitted by Savvides show that:

The CFA concealed red notices involving Cypriot teams

A CFA employee committed a criminal offence

Other teams apart from Karmiotissa and Ermis Aradippou, are involved in a widespread match-fixing scandal

According to sources, Savvides reportedly provided documents proving that the CFA selectively announced matches involved in suspicious betting activity. This resulted in certain football clubs avoiding relegation or removal from the league.

Savvides also reportedly testified that while he was investigating allegations by Omonia president Stavros Papastavrou, as a sports ethics committee member, a CFA official denied providing him with information.

According to the Law on Combating Match-Fixing (2017), “In case a person intentionally and without legitimate reason refuses or fails to comply with the above provisions (note: including the provision of information), they are guilty of an offence and, upon conviction, are subject to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six (6) months or a fine not exceeding ten thousand euros (€10,000), or both of these penalties.”

Savvides has publicly alleged that while he was still a member of the sports ethics committee, he was alerted by UEFA about red notices flagging 16 games in Cyprus as fixed.

However, the CFA has denied knowing about the red notices, despite Savvides claiming that they were forwarded to the association. He says that the CFA is trying to cover up match-fixing in Cyprus.

Read more: