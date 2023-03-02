NewsLocalCervical cancer 4th most frequent cancer among women, Pasykaf says in awareness...

Cervical cancer 4th most frequent cancer among women, Pasykaf says in awareness campaign

Cervical cancer is the fourth most frequent cancer in Cyprus in women, with 36 new recorded cases in 2019, according to the Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (Pasykaf).

In a press release on the occasion of the International Day of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) on March 4, the association is carrying out an awareness campaign for prevention, timely diagnosis, and elimination of the virus.

HPV vaccination is now available free of charge through the General Health System for girls born after 01/01/2004 and boys born after 01/01/2008, Pasykaf said.

Parents and guardians are urged to make arrangements for their children’s vaccination through their paediatricians.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Train crash in Greece a message for all governments, Christodoulides says

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros