Cervical cancer 4th most frequent cancer among women, Pasykaf says in awareness campaign

Cervical cancer is the fourth most frequent cancer in Cyprus in women, with 36 new recorded cases in 2019, according to the Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (Pasykaf).

In a press release on the occasion of the International Day of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) on March 4, the association is carrying out an awareness campaign for prevention, timely diagnosis, and elimination of the virus.

HPV vaccination is now available free of charge through the General Health System for girls born after 01/01/2004 and boys born after 01/01/2008, Pasykaf said.

Parents and guardians are urged to make arrangements for their children’s vaccination through their paediatricians.