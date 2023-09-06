Cereal packages with cannabis inside arrive at Famagusta post office

Anti-drug squad members on Tuesday confiscated about 4.3 kilograms of cannabis hidden in cereal packages that had arrived from overseas at a post office in Famagusta district.

The officers who were tipped found seven nylon cereal packages with the drugs inside.

A 19-year-old woman had gone at the specific post office as the recipient of the parcel in question. After receiving it, she was promptly arrested by the anti-drug squad members.

The young woman had arrived there in a taxi driven where a 30-year-old man and another one, aged 24, were also on board.

During identification, the 24-year-old man allegedly resisted and pushed around a member of the police and this led to his immediate arrest.

In addition, a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday went to a Nicosia post office where he presented himself as the recipient of a specific parcel.

The parcel contained a quantity of cannabis weighing approximately three kilos.

Investigations into both cases are ongoing, police also said.