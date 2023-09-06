NewsLocalCereal packages with cannabis inside arrive at Famagusta post office

Cereal packages with cannabis inside arrive at Famagusta post office

4.3% of young adults in Cyprus used cannabis in past year

Anti-drug squad members on Tuesday confiscated about 4.3 kilograms of cannabis hidden in cereal packages that had arrived from overseas at a post office in Famagusta district.

The officers who were tipped found seven nylon cereal packages with the drugs inside.

A 19-year-old woman had gone at the specific post office as the recipient of the parcel in question. After receiving it, she was promptly arrested by the anti-drug squad members.

The young woman had arrived there in a taxi driven where a 30-year-old man and another one, aged 24, were also on board.

During identification, the 24-year-old man allegedly resisted and pushed around a member of the police and this led to his immediate arrest.

In addition, a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday went to a Nicosia post office where he presented himself as the recipient of a specific parcel.

The parcel contained a quantity of cannabis weighing approximately three kilos.

Investigations into both cases are ongoing, police also said.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Body of young British woman who reported gang rape in Cyprus full of bruises
Next article
Sklavenitis to boost presence in Cyprus, in talks now with Papantoniou supermarkets

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros