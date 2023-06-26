CERA: Mediterranean gas can be transitional alternative for Europe

The natural gas reserves in the Southeastern Mediterranean region can offer a transitional solution to the European Union’s reliance on Russian natural gas until the energy transition is fully realised, said Dr Andreas Poulikkas, president of the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA).

Speaking as the keynote speaker during the Hydrogen & Green Gases Forum in Athens, Dr Poulikkas discussed the challenges of integrating more hydrogen into energy systems and outlined Cyprus’ potential to become climate-neutral.

According to a press release from CERA, Dr Poulikkas expressed his belief that countries in the Southeastern Mediterranean, including Cyprus, have the opportunity to lead the hydrogen economy and simultaneously become exporting nations of sustainable energy to the EU while achieving climate neutrality.

He highlighted hydrogen as an energy carrier that can address issues related to energy supply, the reliability of renewable energy sources, climate change, and atmospheric pollution. One of the key advantages of hydrogen, he noted, lies in its ability to replace fossil fuels in various sectors such as heating, cooling, transportation, and electricity generation, with its only byproduct being water vapour.

Regarding Cyprus’ path to climate neutrality, Dr Poulikkas emphasised the importance of regional cooperation, considering the Southeastern Mediterranean’s valuable combination of natural gas reserves and renewable energy sources.

He stated that this combination represents the region’s comparative advantage, suggesting that until the energy transition is complete, the natural gas reserves in the Southeastern Mediterranean can serve as a temporary solution to the EU’s reliance on Russian natural gas.

Read more: