Central Prison: Pieces of concrete fell from the cell roof onto a prisoner

The Ministry of Justice and Public Order has confirmed an incident at the Central Prison on Sunday, in which pieces of concrete fell from a cell ceiling.

The incident is referred to in a statement issued by the Branch Council of Wardens ISOTITA, which notes that in Ward 2b of the Central Prison, pieces of concrete from the cell ceiling fell on a prisoner, who was on the lower bunk bed, so, fortunately, there were no casualties.

The Ministry of Justice and Public Order recognizes that there is a problem and therefore there are plans to remodel and expand the facilities of the Central Prison.