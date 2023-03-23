Central Prison director’s requested transfer after political storm still under review

The requested transfer to another post of the Nicosia Central Prison Director Anna Aristotelous who was in the eye of a recent political storm is still under review.

This is what new Justice Minister Anna Prokopiou-Koukkides told state radio on Thursday morning.

The statement came hours only after the deputy director of the central prison, Athena Demetriou, who was also much-exposed in the alleged police corruption scandal, got the transfer she had requested.

In fact, she has joined the Republic’s Audit Service which welcomed the transfer and ensured that Demetriou will be exempted from anything that may have to do with the central prison. So that a possible conflict of interest is prevented.

However, the new Minister on Wednesday renewed Aristotelous’ leave absence while her replacement’s service runs out on Friday. The Minister is expected to appoint a new head of the prisons soon.

Aristotelous and Demetriou had requested their transfer to another public service last year, listing a number of reasons and raising security issues.

This came after the legal service found no evidence of corruption against senior police officer Yiannakis Katsounotos who was accused by Aristotelous as having collided with an inmate to secure damaging footage of her and Demetriou.

According to the relevant law, public servants are eligible for a six-month sick leave.