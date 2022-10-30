Central Prison CCTV sheds light to inmate killing

Footage by the Central Prison surveillance system shows Tansu Cidan involved in an incident with suspects 36 hours before his killing, while three of those arrested are also seen leaving his cell a few minutes before he was proclaimed dead.

This evidence was presented on Saturday before Court during a hearing for the eight inmates who were arrested in connection with the killing of 41-year-old Cidan, who was found dead in his cell on Thursday evening.

According to a Phileleftheros report, a day before the killing, the footage shows the 41-year-old entering the prison cell of one of the suspects – before the latter locks the door – and remaining there for eight and a half hours. Later, the victim is seen being carried out and led to his own cell, by two other suspects, with a bedsheet covering his face and body.

The footage does not show Cidan leaving his cell again. However, a few minutes before the killing occurred on Thursday evening, three suspects are seen entering Cidan’s cell and then exiting while holding a red shirt, which looks as if they were hiding something inside.

On Saturday eight inmates were arrested and remanded in custody for eight days in connection with the killing. Three of them were reported to have bruises on their bodies.

Cidan, a Turkish Cypriot, was serving an eight-year sentence. He was arrested in April 2022, for the possession of 650 grams of methamphetamine with intent to supply. Police also found a pistol, an air gun and a number of bullets in his Nicosia home.

He was found badly beaten on Thursday evening in his cell by other inmates and was later declared dead.

