Argyri Achilleos, 102, who has been around since Cyprus was not even a democracy, cast her vote today in her hometown in Tala, Paphos.

Having participated in all the elections since the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus in 1960, grandmother Argyri was asked while exiting the polling station, if she will vote in the next elections.

She answered she is certain she will, earning the applause of bystanders.