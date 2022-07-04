NewsLocalCeiling to self-test prices as of today

Ceiling to self-test prices as of today

The Ministry of Health recalls that, following a decision of the Council of Ministers, as of Monday, 4 July 2022, the maximum selling price in pharmacies of a self-test for COVID-19 is set at EUR 1.70.

It is recalled that the maximum selling price for the package of the 5 self-tests is at EUR 6.

It should be stressed that the separate sale of self-tests that form part of a larger package is prohibited.

• This can be easily understood, as consumables must be included in factory packaging, rather than supplied separately.

• Citizens can submit complaints and reports to: [email protected]

