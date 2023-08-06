Cause of Alassa blaze unknown as authorities comb through evidence. TCs had offered assistance.

An investigation into a wildfire that scorched almost four kilometers of trees and low vegetation between the Limassol communities of Alassa, Apaisia, Korfi and Paramytha earlier this week is gathering pace, as the CID and the fire service are not leaving anything unturned, going through every piece of evidence, in many cases reviewing initial findings.

Preliminary reports initially did point to foul play, but as things stand, the evidence cannot yet definitively lead to a cause and as head of Limassol CID Lefteris Kyriakou told Philenews, police are evaluating visual evidence in their possession and will soon reach conclusions.

As it appears from such evidence, the blaze broke out early on Friday at a dumpster on the edge of the Limassol-Platres main road, between the Alassa and Paramytha communities.

The fire also destroyed two farms, a number of warehouses and damaged a private residence in Apaisia.

Local authorities have concluded compensation assessment, but Limassol district prefect Marios Alexandrou did not rule out the fact that isolated properties might have been damaged, with owners currently holidaying abroad.

Firefighting forces remain in the area to prevent rekindling, as the whole island remains under forest fire red alert.

Meanwhile, as reported from the occupied territories, the Turkish-Cypriot side offered assistance in battling Friday’s Alassa blaze, following instructions from Ersin Tatar.

His intention was to provide five fire fighting vehicles and relevant personnel for operations on mountainous regions, as well as additional vehicles and planes, if requested.

This was conveyed through Greek Cypriot chief negotiator Menelaos Menelaou, who expressed the Republic’s satisfaction.

Nicosia said at the time it would be reviewing the situation and would take up the Turkish Cypriot offer if things got worse. Eventually, the blaze was brought under control and the assistance was not needed.