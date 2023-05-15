Cat tortured to death, severed head placed over grave in Yeri cemetery

A cat was tortured and beheaded in Yeri cemetery and its severed head was placed over the grave of the mother of a woman who feeds animals, the Green Party said on Monday.

Expressing “horror” and “shock” over the latest incident of animal abuse, the party said that recently, police in Yeri received complaints regarding people who destroyed food bowls and catteries tended by volunteers.

“It is worth asking what did the police do all this time with these complaints and how did we end up to today’s horrific incident?,” the Greens wrote in an announcement.

The party went on to call on authorities to start taking animal abuse complaints “seriously” and urged to create an animal police force “equipped with the skills, equipment and initiative to protect animals in Cyprus.”

Moreover, the party asked President Christodoulides to “take political decisions” towards the effective implementation of animal welfare and punish those who murder animals with “real penalties.”

“It is also very concerning that these dangerous individuals who committed this brutal act are still walking free among us,” the Greens concluded.