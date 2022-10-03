Trial of doctor who was providing fake safe-passes postponed again

The trial of a 53-year-old doctor from Larnaca, who is accused of issuing fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates to two patients, who got sick and finally died, has been postponed again, Phileleftheros reported on Monday.

The hearing was set for today, October 3, but the Court cited heavy workload and postponed it for January 9. The hearing was postponed before on April 11 for the same reason.

The doctor has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to the indictment, the offences occurred in May and July 2021 in Larnaca. The 53-year-old is accused of issuing fake safe-passess to patients of his and of falsely recording their data on the platform of the Health Insurance Organisation as vaccinated persons, without in reality having been vaccinated.

The case was released to the press on 6 August 2021, after a complaint by a citizen who said his son, who was intubated in the ICU had told the doctors and nurses of the Famagusta Hospital that he had not been vaccinated but had secured a fake certificate from the said doctor.

The patient died and so did another patient who made a similar accusation to relatives.