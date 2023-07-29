Case of contract soldier’s death drags on as accused changes testimony

The case surrounding the death of 27-year-old contract soldier Panagiotis Yiannios is dragging on as the sole accused, who has been in front of the Nicosia Military Court since last March, has changed his response twice regarding the charges.

Yiannios lost his life after jumping off a helicopter in the maritime area of Lara on June 27, 2022.

The case was initially registered at the Nicosia Military Court in early March, with a higher army officer facing charges. He was in the helicopter with Yiannios when the latter experienced the fatal fall.

Initially, in late March, he responded with a denial. Subsequently, during the hearing, the first prosecution witness was summoned. After that, the officer changed his response and admitted guilty to the crime. The case was then set for further proceedings and submissions, with the court reserving its decision. However, another turn of events occurred when the accused once again declared non-admission. The case has now been scheduled for September before a new judge, and under current circumstances, it will proceed with the testimonial process.

According to the details recorded in the indictment, the unit’s presiding officer is alleged to have caused, unintentionally, the death of the officer during a military helicopter descent over the sea area of Akamas.

Testimony gathered by the Paphos Military Investigative Department indicates that the accused officer gave instructions to Yiannios to perform the descent at a time when the helicopter was not in the appropriate parameters for such a manoeuvre (i.e., height and speed).

As a result, Yiannios fell from an altitude multiple times higher than planned, around 23 meters, leading to his death.

