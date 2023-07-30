NewsLocalCars of another era took over the Town Hall Square in Paphos...

Cars of another era took over the Town Hall Square in Paphos (photos)

The square in front of the Paphos Municipal Hall was filled on Saturday afternoon with retro vehicles from another era.

Dozens of beautiful models of car manufacturers, most of which are now forgotten or unknown to younger drivers and car enthusiasts, were lined up in every available space in the historic city center, creating unique images and attracting thousands of car enthusiasts and especially representatives of other eras.

This different and impressive event was organized by the Paphos Retro association, which as its name suggests, aims to showcase car models of years gone by so that the old can remember and the young can learn.

From 5.00 in the afternoon until 8.00 in the evening, classic vehicles, antique cars, and other models that are rarely seen on the streets of Paphos, were lined up at 28th October Square and were the object of admiration and inspection by friends of motorsport.

