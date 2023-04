Two vehicles collided early last night in the Ayios Ioannis suburb of Limassol, ultimately coming to a stop on the surrounding wall of a private residence.

Under as yet unidentified circumstances, the drivers lost control of the cars following the collision around eight thirty on a neighbourhood road and crashed into the wall.

A 49 year old woman suffered light injuries and was taken to the Limassol General as a precaution.

The local precinct is investigating.