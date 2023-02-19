Carnival celebrations in Limassol & Nicosia (video & photos)

The carnival in Limassol and Nicosia resumed after three years when it stopped due to the Covid epidemic.

In Limassol

The children’s carnival parade in Limassol started at 11:30 with the participation of 50 groups of children filling the streets of the city and setting up a wild party. Leading the children’s parade is of course the King of the Flame, the King of the Limassol Carnival. The Cheerleaders of the Cyprus Drivers’ Corps and the Limassol Cheerleaders also participate.



The start of the children’s carnival parade was declared by the Mayor of Limassol, Nikos Nicolaides.

At 18.30 in the afternoon, an event will take place outside the music center “Perama”, in the area of the Medieval Castle Square. The event, which is dedicated to the founder of the famous cantador group, George Giorgaletos, will be sung by the Cantadores Giorgaletos. During the event, old cantors will be honored for their contribution to the Yiorgalletos Cantadores.

Aglantzia dances in carnival rhythms

With the participation of 45 groups, Aglantzia has been dancing to carnival rhythms since Sunday morning. Kyrenia Avenue was filled with masked people, dancing, singing, and fun.