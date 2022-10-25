Caretaker handed 12 years in prison for raping person with disabilities

NewsLocalCaretaker handed 12 years in prison for raping person with disabilities

The Larnaca Assize Court on Monday sentenced a 26-year-old man to 12 years in prison, after finding him guilty of raping a 65-year-old man with disabilities.

According to the police, on July 1, 2022, the 65-year-old’s sister filed a complaint saying that her brother who is disabled, called her to report that his professional carer was sexually abusing him.

Then, in the carer’s presence, the 65-year-old provided testimony accusing the 26-year-old of having raped him twice, Phileleftheros reported citing information.

The 26-year-old was arrested on July 2 on the basis of an arrest warrant and following a hearing he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

By gavriella
