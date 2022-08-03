Car on fire in Troodos; Police manage to contain it

A fire broke out at 13.00 today at a moving car that was in the parking place of Troodos square. Fortunately, the members of the family in the car managed to get out in time.

The Police was informed and a few minutes later members of the Troodos Police Station went to the scene and manage to contain the fire until the arrival of the fire engine, the crew of which put the fire out.

Due to the fire the car was completely destroyed. The causes are investigated. The Police intervention was important because the fire did not threaten the Troodos forest.