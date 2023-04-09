NewsLocalCar is stolen after the owner leaves the key in the ignition

Car is stolen after the owner leaves the key in the ignition

Police
Police

Police are investigating a new case of car theft. The car was left parked with the keys in the ignition. The case is being investigated by the Limassol CID.

According to the complaint submitted to the police, the car, worth 5,000 euros, was stolen at around 3.50 pm on Sunday afternoon, while parked outside an apartment building in Limassol. The vehicle had been left by its driver with the keys in the ignition.

In order to prevent similar incidents of theft, the Police are making recommendations to the public, owners, and responsible drivers of vehicles, that upon parking their vehicle, even in the event of a brief stop, the keys should be removed, the windows must be fully closed, and the vehicle locked.

It is worth noting that failure to take protective security measures and to keep the keys and the vehicle itself is an offense, particularly where, as a result of negligent storage of the vehicle, another person illegally gains possession of and illegally drives the vehicle.

By gavriella
Previous article
Justice Minister to soon announce plan for redesign of prisons
Next article
Young men caught with hundreds of firecrackers in their possession

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros