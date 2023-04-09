Car is stolen after the owner leaves the key in the ignition

Police are investigating a new case of car theft. The car was left parked with the keys in the ignition. The case is being investigated by the Limassol CID.

According to the complaint submitted to the police, the car, worth 5,000 euros, was stolen at around 3.50 pm on Sunday afternoon, while parked outside an apartment building in Limassol. The vehicle had been left by its driver with the keys in the ignition.

In order to prevent similar incidents of theft, the Police are making recommendations to the public, owners, and responsible drivers of vehicles, that upon parking their vehicle, even in the event of a brief stop, the keys should be removed, the windows must be fully closed, and the vehicle locked.

It is worth noting that failure to take protective security measures and to keep the keys and the vehicle itself is an offense, particularly where, as a result of negligent storage of the vehicle, another person illegally gains possession of and illegally drives the vehicle.