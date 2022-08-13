NewsLocalCar hire company defrauded of almost 30 thousand euro in new scam

Car hire company defrauded of almost 30 thousand euro in new scam

 

Authorities have issued a warning over a new type of scam initiated and focusing on car hire companies, following a case in Limassol.

An employee of an international car hire firm based in the coastal city told police that they were defrauded in two separate instances in June and July this year for a total amount of 27 thousand 615 euro.

According to her statement, an associate company based in Morocco allegedly asked them to pay two car hire invoices and credit a different account than the one it was usually transferred to.

They were initially suspicious, but eventually agreed and sent the money in two different installments of 17,834 and 9,370 euro on June 29 and July 11 to an England bank.

Following communication with the associate company management, they realised that they had never sent such a request and they had fallen victim to fraud.

Limassol CID is investigating.

By Constantinos Tsintas
