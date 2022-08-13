Car drops down 30 meter ravine, two injured

Two people had a lucky escape in the early hours when their car fell in a 30 meter ravine off the Trimiklini-Pelendri provincial road in the Limassol district.

A 16 year old teenager and a 25 year old man are being treated for light injuries at the Limassol General Hospital following the accident.

The Fire Service was called to the scene just after four this morning and rescued the man who remained trapped in the car, carrying him up in a stretcher.

The teenager in the front seat managed to get out of the vehicle before rescuers arrived, walked up the road and was rushed to the Limassol General ER.

Limassol police are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.