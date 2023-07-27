Limassol may soon have cantilevered observation wheel similar to London Eye

NewsLocalLimassol may soon have cantilevered observation wheel similar to London Eye

Limassol could soon have a cantilevered observation wheel similar to the ever-popular London Eye in the central old port area if a Ukrainian investor’s proposal gets the green light.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that the Cyprus-based investor calls the ambitious €50 million project “Hyperion”.

“Hyperion” aims to provide significant economic, cultural and social benefits to Cyprus and to also mark the beginning of a new technological development in Limassol – the island’s second biggest city.

On Wednesday, the PPA Architects office which has undertaken the design of the project presented it to the Municipal Council of Limassol.

The project does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Municipality but rather that of the Cyprus Ports Authority which appears to be giving the green light to its implementation.

The observation wheel will have a height of approximately 147 meters above sea level and consist of 45 cabins with a capacity of 6-12 people.

The base of the wheel will consist of three levels, which will be joined by a spiral ramp. “Hyperion” is designed to be six times lighter and four times more stable than the London Eye.

By Annie Charalambous
