Canoeing in Protaras floodwaters as conditions turn surreal once again

A Protaras local has sent a very clear message to authorities as they rush to assist hundreds of residents and visitors caught up in the flooding that followed torrential rains and severe storms battering Protaras, Ayia Napa and Paralimni today.

The clogged drainage system was once again a major factor in the flooding.

Showers continue in the area, as the young resident canoed down a flooded main road, making a bit of entertainment out of the situation, with the Famagusta district still facing serious problems, centred on the resort areas.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
