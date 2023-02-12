Candidate for Presidency Christodoulides votes in Geroskipou (video)

Surrounded by a crowd of people, in his hometown of Geroskipou, the candidate for the Presidency, Nicos Christodoulides, exercised his right to vote.



As he said, “I have just exercised my right to vote on a very significant day for me. One thing I take from this long election campaign is that the Cypriot people know very well what is at stake, what are the dilemmas of the next day and I have confidence in their judgment”.

“Since we all want the same things, it is very important that there is mass participation. The most important thing is that the next day finds us all united. The problems are common, they have no ideological origin. That is the point: To respond adequately to the problems of the people. Collectivity is what is at stake.”