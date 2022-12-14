Cancer patients in Cyprus will have access to life insurance as from next year

Cancer survivors in Cyprus will be allowed access to life insurance coverage as from the beginning of next year following a ‘landmark’ agreement between Europa Donna Cyprus and the island’s Association of Insurance Companies (SAEK).

The agreement makes Cyprus a pioneering member state of the European Union on this important social issue, stakeholders also told a press conference in Nicosia on Tuesday.

This ‘landmark’ agreement paves the way for a vulnerable group of citizens, such as cancer patients, to redefine their lives without the bad memories of the past.

Specifically, the “right to be forgotten” will be granted to people who reach 10 years after the end of recovery. That is, in the case of people who were 18 years of age or older when diagnosed.

And for people under 18 years of age, when diagnosed, the time period is reduced from 10 to 5 years.

The ‘right to be forgotten’ means the right not to be discriminated when a former cancer patient asks for specific credit services and life insurance after a set period of time has passed.

Data shows that cancer survivors are increasing every year by 3 per cent in Europe.