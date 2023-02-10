Campaigning for Sunday’s run-off election for Cyprus’ presidency ends Friday evening

Campaigning for the second round of voting for Cyprus’ presidency on Sunday ends on Friday evening with former Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides facing off second-place finisher Andreas Mavroyiannis, a career diplomat.

In a record field of 14 candidates, Christodoulides last Sunday won 32 percent of the votes while Mavroyiannis received just under 30 percent.

Since no candidate won an outright majority of the vote, the top two finishers will go head-to-head in a runoff this Sunday.

A TV debate between the two candidates is scheduled for 9:15pm on Friday on Omega TV Channel.

Christodoulides is from the ruling right-wing Democratic Rally party (DISY), but is running as an independent.

Mavroyiannis is running as an independent with the backing of the communist-rooted AKEL party.

The two front-runners now had a week to attract the voters of the 12 candidates that were eliminated in the first round.

Some 561,000 citizens are eligible to vote.