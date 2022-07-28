NewsLocalCampaign to collect school supplies for children

Campaign to collect school supplies for children

School2
School2

Through a bulletin, the Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council is appealing to companies, bookstores, supermarkets, shops and people to contribute in any way they can to its huge effort to cover the needs of children from vulnerable families in school supplies.

It is noted that this is the 8th year in a row that this campaign takes place so that all children will have all necessary school supplies.

It is also noted that since 2015 the Council’s volunteers have helped more than 17,600 vulnerable families.

For more information, the public can contact the Council at telephone number 22-514786 or through email at [email protected] 

By gavriella
Previous articleFengaros Festival 2022 at Kato Drys Village this weekend
Next articleProtesters storm Baghdad parliament as deadlock gives Iraq record run without government

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros