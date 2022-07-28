Campaign to collect school supplies for children

Through a bulletin, the Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council is appealing to companies, bookstores, supermarkets, shops and people to contribute in any way they can to its huge effort to cover the needs of children from vulnerable families in school supplies.

It is noted that this is the 8th year in a row that this campaign takes place so that all children will have all necessary school supplies.

It is also noted that since 2015 the Council’s volunteers have helped more than 17,600 vulnerable families.

For more information, the public can contact the Council at telephone number 22-514786 or through email at [email protected]