Campaign promoting breastfeeding begins on Saturday

The Health Ministry and the Press and Information Office have announced the beginning of a campaign promoting breastfeeding in Cyprus.

The campaign is aiming to inform the public about the benefits of breastfeeding both for the mother and the infant, a relevant press release noted.

The release also pointed out the right of every mother to breast her child anywhere, according to the recommendations of both the World Health Organization and the European Union.

Within the framework of the events, various activities are being scheduled on Saturday, when the campaign begins.