Cabinet’s decision on the pandenic; the changes

The cabinet has announced new measures in efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19.
- As of 18 July, 24-hour rapid tests or 48-hour PCR tests will be needed for entry to nursing homes and hospitals. Maximum number of visitors is two. –Sampling units will operate outside public hospitals.
- People with chronic underlying diseases are entitled to receive the second booster shot for Covid-19.
- The establishment of a committee that will see that proper ventilation is installed in schools.
The Ministry is urging all citizens to respect the self-protective measures and to proceed with self-testing before social events such as weddings and christenings.