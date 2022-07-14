Cabinet’s decision on the pandenic; the changes

The cabinet has announced new measures in efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19.

As of 18 July, 24-hour rapid tests or 48-hour PCR tests will be needed for entry to nursing homes and hospitals. Maximum number of visitors is two. –Sampling units will operate outside public hospitals.

People with chronic underlying diseases are entitled to receive the second booster shot for Covid-19.

The establishment of a committee that will see that proper ventilation is installed in schools.

The Ministry is urging all citizens to respect the self-protective measures and to proceed with self-testing before social events such as weddings and christenings.