InsiderBusinessCabinet wants to suspend property foreclosures until October

Cabinet wants to suspend property foreclosures until October

Makis Keravnos
Makis Keravnos

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to table a legislative package suspending property foreclosures until October 2023.

Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said the measure would buy the government some time to ensure a better solution to the issue.

The government is expected to brief the House of Representatives today on its proposal, which also includes the creation of a special court for the adjudication of non-performing loans, Keravnos said. It is believed that this will facilitate appeals against a foreclosure procedure giving a protection net for vulnerable borrowers who have their main residence as collateral.

The proposals will be tabled ahead of tomorrow’s plenary session, during which a bill will be put to the vote giving borrowers the right to appeal to the Court to secure an order to suspend the foreclosure process.

“The government’s intention is to table a comprehensive package to address the issue of non-performing loans and foreclosures,” Keravnos noted after the Cabinet meeting.

According to Investopedia, foreclosure is the legal process by which a lender attempts to recover the amount owed on a defaulted loan by taking ownership of the mortgaged property and selling it.

Typically, default is triggered when a borrower misses a specific number of monthly payments, but it can also happen when the borrower fails to meet other terms in the mortgage document.

Read more:

Government proposal: “informal” freeze on sale of primary residences up to €350,000

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
World registers hottest day ever recorded on July 3
Next article
Democracy ‘not radically worse’ in EU than a year ago, says executive

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros