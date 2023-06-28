Cabinet to take measures strengthening interdepartmental coordination on sanctions

The Cabinet has approved a series of measures and actions aimed at enhancing coordination on matters related to sanctions.

With Cyprus being a small and vulnerable economy, these measures aim to demonstrate zero tolerance while preserving the country’s reputation as a reliable financial centre, Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said after the Cabinet meeting.

The first measure involves appointing a contact person within the Ministry of Finance who will serve as a central point for receiving and disseminating information from both Cypriot and foreign authorities. This appointment seeks to ensure timely information flow in all directions, and the designated individual will establish specific timelines for processing information and assessing recommendations for appropriate action.

The second measure focuses on signing a one-year agreement, extendable if necessary, with the University of Cyprus. The agreement aims to support the implementation of sanctions and restrictive measures within the Republic of Cyprus, with Dr Andreas Milidonis overseeing the associated research.

The third measure entails evaluating, within six months, any immediate improvements required in the legislative framework. The Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with other relevant authorities and the Law Office, will conduct this evaluation. The objective is to complement ongoing efforts to establish a national sanctions enforcement unit.

Regarding the fourth measure, a study will be conducted within six months to enhance the governance and supervision of companies providing administrative services in Cyprus. This study will address governance practices, combatting money laundering and terrorist financing, and the establishment of a unified supervisory authority for such companies. The study will involve consultation with various bodies, including the Association of Chartered Accountants, the Cyprus Bar Association, and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

The fifth measure involves preparing a study within six months, in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice and Public Order and the police, to assess the capabilities of law enforcement authorities in investigating and prosecuting economic crimes. The study aims to identify any personnel, procedural, or resource deficiencies and provide relevant recommendations, taking into account the recommendations of the Moneyval Commission of the Council of Europe.

The sixth measure encompasses an information campaign on corruption and compliance with restrictive measures and sanctions, both domestically and internationally. Simultaneously, a promotion campaign will be launched, in collaboration with professional associations and other entities, to rebrand Cyprus positively.

Letymbiotis also noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would inform the country’s embassies about these decisions. In response to a query regarding coordination with other states or organisations, Letymbiotis explained that these measures were taken to showcase Cyprus’s commitment to zero tolerance and the preservation of the country’s good name.

The Ministries of Finance and Foreign Affairs, along with the Presidency, have studied best practices from other countries in formulating these proposals.

