Cabinet to hold informal meeting at Troodos presidential residence

An informal gathering of the Cabinet is scheduled for August 25 at the presidential residence in Troodos, Deputy Minister to the President, Irene Pikis told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

Pikis clarified that this gathering is distinct from an official Council of Ministers meeting, stressing that no formal decisions will be made. A separate Cabinet meeting is set to occur on August 24 at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

The meeting in Troodos will focus on unveiling the forthcoming goals and priorities of Ministries and Deputy Ministries.

Pikis recalled President Christodoulides’ earlier statement during the presentation assessing his first 100 days in governance, wherein he outlined the Autumn plan for Ministers and Deputy Ministers to present their priorities, objectives, and year-ahead targets.

As implementation progresses, the emphasis will be on realising the outlined goals and identifying collaborative opportunities among Ministries, she explained.

Pikis additionally revealed plans to establish a team responsible for monitoring governmental activities, headed by herself. This team, set to be formed in September, will consist of approximately 12 individuals with backgrounds in the public or broader public sector.

“Monitoring the government’s work through this team will surely become more systematic than today,” she added.

Pikis conveyed that work is underway to formulate a Code of Conduct for government members, which will soon receive approval from the Council of Ministers.

This Code, in line with recommendations from GRECO (the Group of States Against Corruption), will address matters such as conflict of interest, asset declarations, and the acceptance of gifts by government officials.