Cabinet set to approve “harsh” measures against rising sports stadiums violence

Cabinet on Wednesday is expected to approve “harsh” measures in a bid to tackle alarming rising violence both inside and outside sports stadiums all across Cyprus, Philenews reports.

The imminent measures follow Sunday’s unacceptable riots inside and outside Tassos Papadopoulos stadium in Nicosia following a basketball game.

President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday sent the message that such unacceptable phenomena should be stamped out for good.

He also warned that if there is no compliance then all sports matches will be held behind closed doors.

And that all associations or clubs or the police have their share of responsibility for the prevailing bleak state of play and that if laws had been enforced this wouldn’t be the case.

Among the measures to be announced are a ban on the movement of fans where necessary for security reasons and strict enforcement of the sports fan card. As well as increased police presence at the season’s remaining matches of all sports.

At the same time, Police are seeking information that can help trace Christos Alam, aged 25, from Limassol, in connection with Sunday’s riots.

An arrest warrant against him is in connection with offences in violation of the Law on the Prevention and Suppression of Violence in Sports Venues, arson of a building, assault against police officers, possession, use and transport of explosives and malicious damage and rioting.